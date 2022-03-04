S. Pauline Fish

S. Pauline “Palsey” Fish, 87, of Keene, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Pauline was born on April 14, 1934, in Boston to George and Julia Andrews. She graduated from Girls High School in Boston in 1952 and earned her BA in business administration from Northeastern University in 1957. Pauline was part of the first class of graduating women at Northeastern. Pauline worked in Boston before marrying Norman Fish in 1959.
Pauline and Norman moved to Fitzwilliam when their children were young. They built a house and their children attended local schools. Pauline was active in book clubs and went to the Fitzwilliam Library weekly with her children. She also loved the library and read voraciously. Reading was one of her favorite pastimes.
Pauline worked as a finance officer and bookkeeper for National Car Rental and Cheshire Transportation, which later became Laidlaw. She also worked for many years at Cheshire County Superior Court. Pauline’s job up to her retirement was secretary to the rabbi at Ahavas Achim Synagogue in Keene. She worked there for around 20 years but had also attended services since the late 1970s. Pauline also volunteered for Big Brothers/Big Sisters, tutored adults in reading and assisted with the Troy newsletter.
Pauline is survived by her three children: Michael Fish of Dallas, Jeremy Fish of Keene, and her daughter Karen Fish and her husband, Alan, of Devon, England; her granddaughter, Muriel, also of Devon, England; and her brother, Robert Andrews, of Brighton, Mass.; along with nieces, nephews and cousins. Pauline was predeceased by her younger sister, Joy Andrews, who passed away in 2001.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital and/or the Congregation Ahavas Achim Synagogue.
