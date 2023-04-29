Ryan W. Bragg

Ryan W. “Bragzy, Braggz” Bragg, 47, of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, passed unexpectedly with the love of his family surrounding him at Cheshire Medical Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
He was born the son to Laurie E. (Bragg) Buckley on March 22, 1976, in Keene. He was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1994.
Ryan was employed through Southwest Community Services in Keene in the maintenance department. Prior, he had worked at Phoenix House in Dublin doing maintenance, he had also worked at Hamshaw Lumber in shipping and receiving.
Known by many people as “Bragzy or Braggz” and quite possibly a few other names, he was also proud to be the president of the Iron Militia Motorcycle Club in Vermont, where he was a member for five years. Through the MC he gained many brothers and extended family who he held dear to his heart. He ran and attended many charity rides and functions, but the Annual Toy Drive and the Autism Run were, by far, his favorites.
Throughout his 47 years, he was the type of person who left a mark on everyone he met and was a hard person to forget. Many great stories were made and shared about adventures from his youth and some that lasted way into his adulthood. Some people will remember him for many reasons such as his love of riding his Harley, his laugh, his music (stories of Motley Crue), burning big rubber and his love for good food. Others will remember him for his loyalty and love to his friends and family. Above all else the one most important thing Ryan will be remembered for, is being a GREAT DAD to his son, Braxton. He enjoyed and lived for moments with him, camping, visiting with family, dirt bike riding, sledding, fishing and cuddling, along with so many other wonderful adventures the two of them shared.
Mr. Bragg is survived by his son, Braxton, his mother, Laurie, and his step-father Philip Buckley. His is also survived by his Aunt Holly Chamberlin and her husband, David, of Swanzey; his Uncle Mark Bragg and his wife, Linda, of Marlow; and his Aunt Jody Elsesser and her husband, Glenn, of Alstead. Along with his best friend/sister, Vicci Tarr, of Keene. In addition, he is survived by many cousins, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday May 3, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m., with service to start at 11 a.m., at Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will directly follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 875 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Savings Bank of Walpole under the account of Holly Chamberlain.
All Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).