Ryan Lloyd Lower, 56, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Dec. 12, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on May, 4, 1966, in Keene, the son of Judy and Fred Lower of Surry.
He is also survived by the love of his life, his wife of 36 years, Cheryl Lower; his three children: Hannah Lower (partner Connor Foody); Molly Kiritsy (husband Griffin, his granddaughter, Elyse, and baby, Hudson, due in January 2023); his son, Lucas Lower; his brother, Ragan (wife Heather, daughters Madeline and Isabelle, son Samuel); his sister, Raquel (husband David, sons Jared and Logan); and his sister, Renee (husband Karl, sons Jeremy and Ben).
He is predeceased by his brother, Regan.
He also has many close relatives and friends. He grew up in Keene, graduated from Keene High School in 1984 and attended the University of New Hampshire. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1986. After his discharge from the Air Force in 1991, he became a master plumber and eventually owned his own plumbing business up until 2018 when he became ill.
Ryan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He spent the last several years managing and enjoying his brother Ragan’s property in Alstead. He took many hunting trips with family and friends, and especially enjoyed his time and making memories with them at ABC Ranch. He loved coaching all of his kids in sports when they were younger and was a proud dad watching them play softball, baseball, soccer, football and basketball. He loved being a Pop Pop to his granddaughter, Elyse.
Ryan’s good friend Kevin Collins said it best: “[It feels] unfair in a way to reduce a great friendship and a great man down to words. Words that will never fully depict the kind of man, husband, father, grandfather, family man and friend that he was. Words that will never fully illustrate the profound impact he had on [our lives]. Words that will never fully explain his love and passion for the outdoors. Words that will never be able to describe the vacancy that now exists in his absence.”
In honor of Ryan’s wishes we will hold a Celebration of Life for him in the springtime so we can be outdoors to celebrate and honor him as he would want us to do in true cannonball style.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ryan’s name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284 (www.Dana-Farber.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories for Ryan and expressions of sympathy for the Lower family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.