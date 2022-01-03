On Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Ryan DuPont, loving husband, father, beloved son and brother, passed away in his home in Jefferson at the age of 25.
Ryan was born on Feb. 27, 1996, in Lowell, Mass., to Richard and Marie DuPont. He had just graduated college with an associates in criminal justice, and had married Alyssa McMann this past summer on Aug. 29, 2021. Their son, Tobi, had just turned 1 year old.
Ryan was the hardest worker we’ve ever known. He touched the lives of many people through his work dispatching for DOT. He was known for his quick wit and love of cartoons and good food. He was private about his life but not about the love he had for his family. He was thoughtful, intelligent and strong.
Ryan was preceded in death by his dog, Opi, and other family members on both sides.
He is survived by his wife, Alyssa; his son, Tobias; his parents, Rich and Marie; his brother, Richie; his sister, Cherie; his nephews, Curtis and Tre; aunts, uncles, cousins and his family-in-law.
An intimate service is being planned for close friends and family members. Donations can be sent to gofund.me/2772372a11
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
