Ryan Alan Nass, a resident of Swanzey, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his place of residence, at the age of 29.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1992, to Kristina Sears Allen and Robert L. Nass, in Brattleboro. Ryan graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey in 2011, and attended Marshall University in Huntington, W.V.
Ryan recently worked at C&S Wholesalers in Keene but spent much of his adult life working at Service Credit Union as an assistant branch manager.
Ryan was an incredible man, with a heart of gold. He would do anything he could to help you, whether you were a longtime friend or a stranger on the street. He was kind and loving and cared so much for everyone around him. He was the rock many around him relied on as a safe harbor during difficult times. Ryan was a gentle giant who always gave the most incredible hugs. His sense of humor was unmatched, and he had a way of making you laugh in any situation.
Ryan also enjoyed being in the outdoors with his PopPop hunting or snowmobiling or spending time inside painting with his Grandpa Sears. Ryan was a “foodie” who enjoyed trying all the hole-in-the-wall local hot spots every time he travelled, from burger joints to local diners to Thai food.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Kristina Sears Allen, of Claremont, as well as his father, Robert Nass, and second mother, Karen Nass, of Swanzey. He is also survived by his brother, Wyatt Morris, of Swanzey; sister, Elizabeth Morris, of Chesnee, S.C.; grandmother, Alice Sears, of Westminster, Vt.; along with several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ryan is predeceased by his grandmother, Roberta Nass, of Flemington, N.J., and his grandfather, Alan Nass (PopPop), of Swanzey; as well as his grandfather, Jim Sears, of Westminster, Vt.
A private service for his family will be held in Vermont. A celebration of life will be held in November in Swanzey, at a date and time to be announced, where all his friends and family are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ryan Nass to the Hundred Nights, P.O. Box 833, Keene NH 03431.
Our request is that if you know of someone who is struggling with addiction or mental health illnesses to encourage them to reach out for professional help. There is help out there and you are not alone. Please dial 988.
