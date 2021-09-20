Ruth Teresa LaRochelle, age 72, passed away suddenly in her home in Keene on Sept. 15, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Annie LaRochelle; Annie’s husband, Ben Cohan; their son, Gabriel Thomas LaRochelle Cohan; her cousins, Rom and Nancy Staras; their two children, Michael and Kelly Ann Staras McCully; four grandchildren: Wil Dupuis, Katlyn Dupuis, Sabrina Staras and Valerie Staras; and beloved family friend, Catherine Peterson.
She is remembered for her kindness, selflessness, strength and love of animals.
She worked as a psychiatric nurse at Cheshire Medical Center for 27 years and was well-loved by colleagues. She enjoyed reading, music, theatre, bargain shopping and having “a nice party” when out with friends and family. She always had a smile on her face and a caring sentiment on her lips, truly a bright spot in anyone’s otherwise gloomy day. She will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Route 32, Swanzey.
Calling hours for Ruth will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Foley Funeral Home 49 Court St., Keene. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and church service.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation of your choosing to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446; or any animal rescue of your choice. Ruth was an avid supporter of animal rights and hoped for all animals to find safe homes.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.