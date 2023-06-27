Ruth Meyer, 92 years old, passed peacefully in the home she loved with Del, her husband of 67 years, her daughter, Anne, and son, Ross, at her side.
Born Nov. 4, 1930, in Madison, Wisc., she lived and worked in many states. Ruth graduated from Madison West High School in 1948, having worked in several part-time and summer jobs.
She enrolled in the University of Wisconsin in 1948 as an art education major and worked in a local jewelry shop doing repairs to pay for college. Ruth spent the summers of 1949 and 1950 as assistant manager of the curio shop at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon.
In 1950 she entered the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago and received her RN in 1953. She received her bachelor of science in nursing from North Central College, Naperville, Ill., in 1954, and took additional graduate classes in nursing at the University of Oregon, Medford. With her knowledge of nursing and her art background, she was hired to illustrate a nursing textbook. Ruth worked as an instructor at Madison General Hospital beginning in 1954 and became Head of Nursing Arts in 1955 through 1957.
Ruth spent an academic year in Keene with her family in 1966-67 and fell in love with New England and with Keene. Returning to Wisconsin for the remainder of the 1960s, she held several nursing instructor and project coordinator jobs at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, School of Nursing and Columbia School of Nursing.
Influenced by the year spent in Keene, Ruth began to learn about early American antiques, becoming a certified appraiser in 1971 through the vocational/technical school in Cedarburg, Wisc. Upon returning to Keene in 1973, Ruth and Del moved the old Noah Cooke House from West Street to its current location in West Keene. During the late 1970s Ruth worked as a school nurse for several of the small town grade schools in Cheshire County. During this time she also ran a small café in what at the time was Country Artisans.
During the 1980s Ruth and Del moved to Tennessee, where Ruth was a volunteer guide at the Rutherford Mansion in Murfreesboro. A further move in 1987 brought Ruth and Del to Chillicothe, Ohio, where she and Del opened a bed and breakfast. She was instrumental in setting up the Ohio Bed & Breakfast Association. She published a cookbook for them as a fundraiser.
Upon Del’s retirement, Ruth and Del were able to return to Keene permanently in 2000, where they planned to spend the rest of their lives quietly caring for the house and property they were finally able to live in after having owned it since 1966.
Plans, however, have a way of changing, because in 2005 Ruth met Doris “Granny D” Haddock and worked for her campaign for the U.S. Senate. She became Granny D’s friend and confidant. After Granny D’s death Ruth devoted her time to keeping Doris’ memory alive and, more importantly, to keeping Granny D’s vision alive.
Throughout her life Ruth enjoyed gardening, a love she inherited from her great-grandmother. Ruth’s home was always surrounded by beautiful gardens, both flowers and vegetables. In her youth, Ruth’s gardens produced enough to allow freezing and canning quantities to enjoy all winter. Another of Ruth’s joys in life was cooking, a skill she learned from her mother. Her family always had delicious hearty food in the house. From roasts to stews, breads and pies, it was always a joy to sit down to Ruth’s table.
Ruth left each job she had or each person she met just a bit better for knowing her. Goodbye, Ruth, you are deeply missed.