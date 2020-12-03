Ruth M. Lambert, 73, of Jaffrey, died peacefully on Nov. 28, 2020, at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough after a period of failing health.
She was born in Woburn, Mass., on Dec. 7, 1946, daughter of the late Ernest and Laura (Deavilla) Hyatt. Ruth had graduated from Appleton Academy before earning a master’s degree from Lesley University.
Ruth dedicated her life as a special education teacher, providing the additional assistance to students with various needs at Mount Hope as well as other facilities in the state. Her commitment to handicapped students, with her program on One Hand Touch Typing, earned her the Johns Hopkins Award, which was presented to her at the White House in 1992. Her main focus was to help everyone have a normal and fulfilling life.
Ruth loved spending time with her family, and in her free time she enjoyed reading, photography and loved solving word search puzzles. She liked anything if it was antique, and she loved her dog, Brandy. She also had a special love of blue herons.
In addition to Ruth’s parents, she was predeceased by her sisters: Joanie, Pat and Carol; as well as by her brothers: Bobbie, Billy, Richard, Buddy (Ernest), Donnie and John.
She is survived by her beloved children — her sons: Daniel and his spouse, Betsy Lambert; Mark and his spouse, Heather Lambert; and Kenneth Lambert, all of Jaffrey; her daughters: Dianne Lambert of St. Augustine, Fla.; and Rebecca Lambert and her spouse, Pat Long, of Bennington (N.H.); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sisters: Chickie June of Pepperell, Mass., and Maggie Baab of Peterborough; her brother, Paul Hyatt, of Jaffrey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Ruth’s life on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Hope Baptist Church, 388 North St. (NH Rte. 137), Jaffrey. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family only.
Attendees are respectfully reminded that social distancing will be observed, and facemasks required.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Ruth’s name to Monadnock Developmental Services, attn: Development, 121 Railroad St., Keene NH 03431.
To share photographs, memories, or condolences with Mrs. Lambert’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
