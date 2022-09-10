Ruth M. Labshere

Ruth M. (Curtis) Labshere, 75, a resident of Ashuelot and formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after a brief period of declining health.
She was born a daughter to the late Evelyn (Punt) and Ralph Curtis on Nov. 30, 1946, in Keene. She was educated locally in Swanzey. On April 24, 1971, Ruth exchanged vows with the love of her life, Arthur R. Labshere Sr., at the West Community Church. They have been happily married for the past 51 years.
Ruth was employed for 26 years by Cheshire Transportation in Swanzey as a bus driver until she retired in 2009. She also worked for Surell Associates in Troy for 10 years as a stitcher, along with Homestead Woolen Mill as a spinner for 10 years.
Ruth enjoyed spending time with her husband, Arthur, and family and especially her beloved dogs, Sadie (Maggie and Buster, deceased). She also loved to collect tea pots and quilts, and work on her flower gardens.
Mrs. Labshere is survived by her six children: Bonnie L. Boyd of Putney, Vt.; James M. Hilliard Jr. of Winchester; Mark A. Hilliard and his wife, Michelle, of Winchester; Donna F. Snow and her husband, Hank, of Ashuelot; Ailliea L. Carle and her husband, Gary, of Ashuelot; and Arthur R. Labshere Jr. of Ashuelot; and her two siblings, Wendy Joslin of Swanzey, and Linda McGuire of Keene. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is now rejoined with her parents, Evelyn and Ralph Curtis: her brother, Ralph Curtis Jr., who passed on May 12, 2020; and her one grandchild, Ryalee Ann, who passed on Sept. 24, 2001.
In keeping with Ruth’s wishes there will be no services held.