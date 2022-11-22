Ruth M. Kellogg

Ruth Moira Kellogg, 88, passed away at RiverMead Retirement Community on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Ruth was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 16, 1934, a daughter to Aylmer Benson and Mary Kathleen (Millen) Paisley.
Ruth grew up in Worcester, Mass. She graduated with the class of 1952 from Classical High School, where she also met and married the love of her life, Eugene “Gene” Kellogg. They were married on Sept. 4, 1956, after having dated for six years. They spent a wonderful total of 72 years together.
She went on to attend Mount Ida College where she studied medical sciences and became a medical assistant. She also attended Northeastern University, where she focused her studies on radiology and became a radiology technician. She worked part-time in various area hospitals and medical centers.
Her most important career was motherhood, in which she was a devoted and loving mother of four children. She was supportive and encouraging and was always present for her children and husband — unconditional love at its finest. To her, the needs of others always came first. She enjoyed social activities with friends, where much laughter and tears were shared. She loved family vacations and some of her favorite places included Wolfeboro, Woodstock, Vt., Quechee, Vt., and the coast of Maine. She enjoyed trips to Florida to visit her sister, as well as traveling abroad to England, France and Germany with her husband. She was an avid reader, a knitter, a seamstress and loved all things crafts. She was especially fond of cats, including her seal-point Siamese “Niki” and later her Maine Coon “Molly.”
Ruth is predeceased by both of her parents; her sons, Dana E. Kellogg and Jeffrey P. Kellogg; and her sister, Joan E. Butterfield.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Eugene C. Kellogg, of Peterborough; her daughters: Kimberly Hughes and her husband, Michael, of Newton Junction (N.H.); and Kristin Joslin and her husband, Tim, of Barrington; three granddaughters, one grandson, one great-grandchild, two nieces and one nephew.
A special thank you to the caring staff at RiverMead, as well as Hospice at HCS for their continued support and devotion in providing tender comfort to Ruth.
In keeping with Ruth’s requests, there will be no services.
Her final resting place will be at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Ruth’s name to: Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 468, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey NH 03452; St. Patrick Parish, 89 Main St., Jaffrey NH 03452; or The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org/).
