Ruth Leone Richardson

Ruth Leone (Citroni) Richardson, 69, of Keene, passed away on May 23, 2021, after a brief, but valiant fight against complications of COVID-19 in Fort Myers, Fla.
Ruth was born on April 26, 1952, in Beverly, Mass., to the late Dominic and Catherine (Connolly) Citroni. She was educated at St. Mary’s Catholic Grammar School and Danvers High School with the class of 1970. Ruth earned her diploma in nursing at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital School of Nursing in 1973. She later continued her nursing education at the University of New Hampshire, earning her bachelor of science in nursing in 2001.
Ruth began her nursing career at Beverly (Mass.) Hospital and J.B. Thomas Hospital in Peabody, Mass. After getting married and moving to Keene, she was employed by Cheshire Medical Center from 1976 until her retirement in 2015 as RN staff nurse and charge nurse of ICU/CCU, Emergency Department and Administrative Clinical Supervisor. During Ruth’s time at Cheshire Medical Center, she served on the Nurse Practice Council, ED Education Group, was a preceptor for several new hires, mentored a senior student for the Capstone Project, developed competency for therapeutic hypothermia, and served as its coordinator for the ENA LUNAR III Research Project. Ruth was also a member of the American Nurses Association and the Emergency Nurses Association for 20 years.
When reminiscing about the day she met Peter through a mutual friend, Ruth always said she knew that day she would marry him. They were married on Aug. 16, 1975 at St. Mary of the Annunciation in Danvers, Mass., and they honeymooned in a little cabin on Cape Cod, Mass. After the birth of her two children, Ruth was involved with multiple community and social activities. She served on the board for Rise For Baby and Family and New Hampshire Dance Institute. She was also a member of the women’s candlepin bowling league and St. Frances of Rome Women’s Society.
During her leisure time, Ruth enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe, primarily in Ireland, Italy, Greece and Turkey, and cruising the Caribbean Sea. She enjoyed lounging on beaches or poolside in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Florida. You could always find her in a beach chair with a floppy sunhat on and a good book or magazine in her hands! At home, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku, watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and any TV shows that had medical themes.
She is survived by Peter, her husband of 45 years; her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Josh, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and her son, James Patrick (JP), of Keene. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Sheila Citroni, of Bolton, Conn.; her sister, Faith Yablonski, of Brentwood; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Citroni, of Danvers, Mass.; her uncle and aunt, Brian and Barbara Connolly, of Shrewsbury, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruth was predeceased by her grandson, Peter James (PJ); her brother, Neal Citroni; her brother-in-law, Joseph Yablonski; and her fur-grandson and beloved family dog, Yaz McGruff.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in loving memory of Ruth to Rise For Baby and Family, 147 Washington St., Keene NH 03431 (www.riseforbabyandfamily.org).
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Ruth, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
