Ruth Helen Fish

Ruth Helen (Hobson) Fish, 92, passed away peacefully and comfortably on Oct. 27, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1930, in Chester, Vt., the daughter of George and Signe (Anderson) Hobson, and step-daughter to Edwin Landers. She attended a two-room schoolhouse in North Swanzey and was a graduate of Keene High School in 1948, where she was a baton twirler and secretary of her senior class.
Ruth married James H. Fish on March 28, 1951, after he had joined the U.S. Air Force. Her husband’s military assignments took them to Newfoundland, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, and finally back home to Keene, where they continued to raise their four children, each born at one of the military bases where they lived.
Ruth was very proud of her secretarial work for a General while in Newfoundland, being a Cub Scout leader in Texas, volunteering to teach art classes at the newly-built Jonathan Daniels School, and being the first co-presidents, with her husband, of the Jonathan Daniels School PTA. Ruth had other jobs while living in Keene, including working for NHSAU 29 as a purchasing clerk for several years, and finishing her career working as a bookkeeper and secretary at Anderson the Florist for more than 20 years.
Ruth’s family was the most important to her. She was heartbroken when she lost her only son at age 22 from a motorcycle accident. Her husband and daughters helped to fill the void over the years, giving her sons-in-law, grandchildren, and a great-grandson to love and dote over. She also made many friends in the neighbors she had, the people in downtown Keene, and the staff at Timoleon’s Restaurant, where she loved to go after her husband died.
Ruth is survived by her daughters and their spouses: Tamela Diehl and her husband, Richard; Jodi Lamoureux; and Valerie DiVoll and her husband, Arthur. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jolene Lamoureux; and James Lamoureux and his wife, Kaitlyn; and her great-grandchild, James Lamoureux, Jr.
She was predeceased by her son, James M. Fish; her husband of 53 years, James H. Fish; her son-in-law, Douglas Lamoureux; and her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Paul Vincent.
She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews; and her cousin, Eric Anderson, who the family is grateful to for his care of Ruth and her family over the years.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. All who want to remember Ruth are invited.
In lieu of flowers, at Ruth’s request, donations may be made to the N.H. Troopers Foundation, 107 North State St., Concord NH 03301. Donations go toward scholarships and assisting families in need. Donations may also be made to the Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265, 31 Vernon St., Keene NH 03431.
The family greatly appreciates the Keene Fire Department and the Keene Police Department for their kindness to Ruth in recent years.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements.