Ruth Graeff

Ruth Holbrook Graeff, 101, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022, at Summerhill Assisted Living, where she had lived for the last 11 years.
She was born in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 22, 1920, the daughter of Elmer and Edith (Brookfield) Holbrook.
She was raised in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and continued to be an active alum throughout her married life.
Throughout her childhood, Ruth spent summers at the beloved family farm on Fish Hatchery Road in Richmond. Known as the Noah Perry Farm, it had been in the Perry/Holbrook family for generations. She also attended Camp Takodah in Richmond.
She married Alton Graeff of Sinking Spring, Pa., in 1945 and they remained married until his death in 2008. They moved first to Piqua, Ohio, but later settled in Lansing, Mich., where they raised their children and remained until Alton retired. Upon retirement, they lived in various locations in Florida, North Carolina and Sun City, Hilton Head, S.C. In each of these locations, she found ways to volunteer at hospitals as a Grey Lady or to fundraise for the local SPCA. They then relocated to Riverglen Assisted Living in Littleton before Ruth settled in Peterborough.
Ruth is remembered for her laughter, grit, independence, generosity, love of the outdoors and zest for life. She was an avid knitter and talented flower arranger.
She is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, John and Allen; her sisters, Dorothy and Katherine; and her daughter, Susan (Graeff) Boynton, and an infant daughter. She is survived by her daughters: Judith Graeff (Douglas Proops) of Peterborough/New York; Marjorie Swenson (Gary) of Peterborough/Peacham, Vt.; her son, Thomas Graeff, of Burnsville, Minn.; and four grandchildren.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough. The family would like to thank the staff at Summerhill for their skill and caring to make Ruth’s last years some of the best of her life, and her final days peaceful.
She will be interred next to her husband in Peacham, Vt., in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s name may be made to: Monadnock Humane Society, 101 Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446; or to Copper Cannon Camp, P.O. Box 124, Gale River Road, Franconia NH 03580.
To share a memory, or to leave a message for the family, please visit Ruth’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.