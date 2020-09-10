Ruth Elizabeth (Miller) Kemp, 81, of Langdon, died surrounded by her children Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Ruth was born May 12, 1939, in Lowell, Mass., the daughter of Richard and Marjory (Slade) Miller. Ruth attended schools in Lowell, Mass., and graduated as the valedictorian from Vilas High School in Alstead. She worked as a machine operator at Walpole Wire, Whitney Blake and Mal-Tool. Ruth was an active member of Post 57 American Legion Auxiliary in Alstead. She was a member of the Alstead Congregational Church, was the Langdon librarian, and performed with the Langdon Players. Ruth served as supervisor of the checklist for many years in the town of Langdon.
She enjoyed reading, watching game shows, playing board games and skunking many opponents at cribbage. Her favorite times were decorating her house and celebrating holidays with her family. Everyone looked forward to tasting whatever she cooked up in the kitchen. She adored time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, proud to be “Great E” visiting with her great-grandson, Winston, every Saturday.
On May 19, 1957, in Alstead, she married William Kemp, who died Dec. 4, 2008. She is survived by one son, Scott Lyle Kemp, and his wife, Frances, of Charlestown; two daughters: Linda Ruth Fennessey and her husband, Joe, of Walpole; and Beth Kemp Edson and her husband, Michael, of Charlestown. She is also survived by four brothers: Richard Miller and his wife, Gail; Loring Miller; Ralph Miller and his wife, Deborah; and Ronald Miller and his husband, Scott; two sisters: Joyce Burns; and Diane Wooton and her husband, Patrick. Ruth’s grandchildren are Heather Smith, Gwendolyn and James Edson, Sherrie LaBrie, and Amanda and Stephen Anderson. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, parents, and her sister, Nancy Jones.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. A graveside service will be held in the lower Langdon Cemetery, Langdon, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to: Langdon Congregational Church, c/o Doug Beach, Route 12A, Langdon NH 03602; or Langdon Fire Department, Route 12A, Langdon NH 03602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.