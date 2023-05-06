Ruth (Herk) Dedo, of Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, passed away on April 26, 2023, after a long period of failing health. She was 96.
Ruth was born in Troy on May 23, 1926, daughter of Julius Herk of Finland and Sophie (Hackler) Herk of Marlborough.
Ruth grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1944, where she was Class President. She worked for Markem Machine Corporation in the engraving department on Emerald Street in Keene for five years before marrying Mario “Marty” Dedo of Keene in 1950. They had two children, Suzan in 1951 and Steven in 1955. Ruth helped Marty run the Park Theatre in Jaffrey, which Marty operated for a number of years.
Moving to Peterborough in 1958, Ruth was a member of the Peterborough Woman’s Club for many years and enjoyed being part of a candlepin bowling team with a number of close friends. Ruth was also a member of the Union Congregational Church in Peterborough. Moving to Keene after Marty retired in 1982, Ruth became a member of The United Church of Christ on Central Square.
Having grown up in a Finnish household, Ruth was immensely proud of her Finnish heritage, speaking the language and carrying on various unique customs. It was her “Finn Blood” for which she regularly attributed her inner strength, general good health and longevity to. Ruth was a devoted wife and loving mother. She made it her priority in life to ensure that her children grew up with the love, values, memories and experiences that would ultimately shape their lives going forward.
Ruth’s husband, Marty, passed away in 2016; and her daughter, Suzan Elizabeth (Dedo) Kukish, passed away in 2006.
She is survived by her son, Steven Dedo, and his husband, David Lawson, of Chester, England; two grandchildren: Ross Kukish and his wife, Kristine, of Peterborough; and Andrew Kukish and his wife. Becca of Laurens, S.C.; three great-grandchildren, Suzan, Izabel and Liam Kukish; along with several cousins, a niece and nephews.
Ruth’s sister, Edith (Herk) Glenday, passed away in 1995.
Ruth’s family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. We are grateful for their kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to Ruth over many years. They truly became an extended family. Ruth’s husband, Marty, as well as her mother, Sophie, were also past residents.
A private graveside service will be held for family at the Mountain View Cemetery in Troy. There will be no calling hours.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Ruth Dedo’s memory to Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.