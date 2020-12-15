Ruth C. Snyder

Ruth C. (Fern) Snyder, 82, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Flagstaff, Ariz., died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a brief period of declining health.
Ruth was born the daughter of the late Charlotte (Mills) and Elmer Fern on Aug. 3, 1938, in Flagstaff, Ariz. She was educated in Arizona and graduated from Flagstaff High School with the class of 1956. Ruth went on in her studies at Northern Arizona University earning a bachelor’s degree in business with the class of 1960.
On Dec. 17, 1955, she exchanged vows with William “Bill” J. Snyder at the Church of the Epiphany in Flagstaff, Ariz. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Bill passed on March 30, 2017, after being married for 61 years.
Ruth was employed by the Town of Swanzey for 27 years as the Swanzey Tax Collector until her retirement in 2012. Prior, she had a few jobs but was mostly a stay-at-home wife and mother while traveling the country with her career military husband.
She had many interests in life. Time was spent with her dog, Lager, who sat by her side as she sewed. Ruth gave freely of her time to her community and the Lions Club of Keene, where she had been the longest living member, holding various seats and positions. Time was spent traveling the country. She loved her trip to Alaska. Ruth was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Keene where she ran the Thrift Shop for many years. Mostly, she was a wife and mother, a position that she enjoyed especially when the grandchildren were born.
Mrs. Snyder is survived by her children: Kathleen S. Ainsworth and her husband, Clarence, of Junction City, Kan.; Debra A. McAllister and her husband, Curtis, of Larned, Kan.; Robert W. Snyder of Woodburn, Ore.; and James E. Snyder of Sullivan; and her nine grandchildren: Jerry, Amy, Jennifer, Gregg, Tony, Tianna, Lindsie, Joe and Tannah. In addition, Ruth leaves 10 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her brother, Edward Fern, who passed in 2014; and her grandson, Calvin Chesney.
In keeping with Ruth’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service is being planned for the spring or summer of 2021. Donations can be made in memory of Ruth C. Snyder to: Keene Lions Club, 755 West Hill Road, Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
