Ruth Ann Chalifour

Ruth Ann (Knickerbocker) Chalifour, 66, of West Chesterfield, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Oct. 1, 2022, following a brief illness.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1955, to Gerald and Ann (Mela) Knickerbocker in Brattleboro, and spent her entire life in the Windham County and Cheshire County area. She attended Keene High School, graduating in 1973, prior to attending Bennington College.
While she held a variety of positions for different organizations throughout her working life, Ruth Ann spent nearly a decade in the 1990s running a well-known hot dog cart in downtown Brattleboro while making appearances at various special events in the community to help keep attendees fed while donating back the profits to local organizations.
Over the years, she loved gardening, cooking, waterskiing and hanging out at Spofford Lake, horseback riding, reading and spending time with her family, most recently highlighted by the time spent swimming, visiting theme parks, and playing Barbies and all sorts of other games in her newest and most relished role in life: grandmother.
Survivors include her only child, her son, Zach Chalifour, and his wife, Mandy, of Port Orange, Fla.; two granddaughters, Morgan and Taylor Chalifour, of Port Orange, Fla.; her brothers, Scott Knickerbocker and Jon Knickerbocker, both of Brattleboro; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Andre Chalifour; her parents; and a brother, Jay Knickerbocker.
A celebration of Ruth Ann’s life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Elks Club, 75 Putney Road, Brattleboro. Friends and family are invited to stop by anytime during those hours to enjoy light refreshments, socialize and celebrate Ruth Ann’s life.