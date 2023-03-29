Ruth A. Stearns

On March 21, 2023, Ruth Ann (Treat) Stearns passed away peacefully at home after a period of declining health, with her loved ones by her side.
Ruth was brought into this world on Aug. 13, 1938, the devoted third child to Dorothy and Elvin Treat.
Having lived in Keene all her life, she was very much an active member of this community, participating in the Red Hat Society, NAFCA camping chapter, St. James youth group, and being the College of Regents at the Moose Lodge with her loving husband, Bill, acting as their governor.
She held many positions in the area that included working at The Grange (NGM), office manager for Clark Dexter, caseworker for N.H. Human Services and a volunteer at the Suicide Prevention Hotline. Her most favorite position was the Head Crossing Guard for the Keene Police from 1973 until her retirement in 2019, always holding up that stop sign for the kids with a smile on her face and love in her heart.
She also frequented the public library several times a week, as she was an avid reader. She was skilled in cake decorating, offering her services for the Keene area for many years, as well as participating in the Cub Scouts, 4-H, Girl Scouts and Brownies for her children and grandchildren.
She was a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan, never afraid to rub it in when they won. She also faithfully supported the Boston Red Sox. For pleasure, Ruth enjoyed gardening, relaxing in the sun with a good book and going for walks.
Ruth attended Keene High School, followed by a short period living in California. Upon her return to Keene, she met her husband, Bill, the love of her life. They remained happily married for 37 years until his passing in 2002.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathi Giard, and her husband, Ron; her son, Dan Stearns, and his wife, Edith; four grandchildren, Josh, Jesi, Liz and Kyle; and a great-grandchild, Jacob. She also has many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Foofee.”
Ruth will be missed by all who knew her for her infectious smile, her contagious laugh and her wild spirit! Knowing her, she’s up in heaven right now dancing to “Wipeout” with Bill at her side.
Burial services will be private. A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held at the Gordon Bissell American Legion, Keene Post No. 4, 797 Court St., Keene, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Stearns’ care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.