Ruth A. Frink
Ruth Ann (Davis) Frink, 98, a longtime resident of Surry, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Prospect-Woodward Health Center at Hillside Village in Keene.
Ruth was the slightly younger of twin daughters born to Bertha (Saltzgiver) and Sidney O. Davis, Sr. on Feb. 20, 1921, in Marlow. Ruth spent her early years in Marlow, moving to West Keene in the 1930s to attend junior high and high school. She was a member of the Keene High Class of 1940.
After graduation, Ruth worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone and later as a payroll clerk for Keene Silk Fiber Mill.
Ruth married the love of her life, Calvin L. Frink, on March 25, 1944. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2006. Cal was a small businessman and he was very active in community affairs, so Ruth took on the role of homemaker and supporter of her husband’s endeavors by being bookkeeper for his business and always being quietly at his side.
Ruth was a longtime member of Baptist Church and enjoyed Women’s Fellowship and her many friends there. Ruth also enjoyed volunteering, teaching sewing as a 4-H leader, and being active in the Cooperative Extension Homemakers, the Surry Fire Department Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, Cheshire County YMCA; she volunteered for 30 years at Cheshire Medical Center. She also served as an incorporator of Prospect Place, which eventually became her home.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her daughter, Laura F. Barrett and her husband, Matthew D., of Surry; her grandchildren, Jason M. Barrett and his wife, Sarah E. of Amherst, Lucas K. Barrett and his wife, Trisha F., of Bradford, Vt.; her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Barrett, Matthew Barrett, Andrew Barrett and Kendall Barrett; a brother, Sidney O. Davis Jr. of Port Orange, Fla.; a sister, Marion Mayo of Peterborough; a brother-in-law, Mervyn C. Frink of Keene; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Cal; her twin sister, Mabel Wiggett; and sister, Audrey Hall Lesure.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will precede the service in the Village Cemetery, Surry. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Frink’s memory to the Surry Volunteer Fire Department, 444 Route 12A, Surry, N.H. 03431; or to the First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene, N.H. 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
