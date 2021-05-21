Ruth A. Bergmann

Ruth Alice Bergmann, 93, passed away in Keene on May 13, 2021, after a period of failing health. She was a cancer and COVID survivor.
She was born on April 4, 1928, in Stafford, Conn., the daughter of Michael and Julia (Slivka) Previs. She was predeceased by Adolph (Bud) Bergmann, her husband of 55 years. Ruth received a BSN from the Bridgeport School of Nursing in Connecticut. She worked at Bridgeport Hospital until her children kept her busy at home as a wonderful homemaker.
Ruth enjoyed crafts, gardening, reading, sewing, baking, Word Search, knitting and crocheting. Every night at 7 Wheel of Fortune was on TV along with Jeopardy. She was a competitive gamesman who quickly shared a smile when winning a card game. She was a person who was busy from sunup ‘til sundown. Ruth enjoyed golfing with Bud and with her friends on golf leagues in both Maine and Florida. She golfed until the age of 86, playing two or three times a week.
Bud and she enjoyed traveling and their pontoon boat rides on the lake in Maine. Their home, “Fontinalis,” in Rangeley, Maine, was a place they escaped to for more than 50 years, finally retiring for the summer there and spending winters in St. Augustine, Fla. She always enjoyed entertaining and hosting friends for any occasion. Ruth also enjoyed having dinner on the table every night for her family. In the spring Ruth and Bud looked forward to the return of the hummingbirds. Eventually the birds would be waiting for their return for the season knowing how well fed they would be. Ruth loved her family and friends and was proud of her family and all their accomplishments, large or small. She will be greatly missed.
Ruth and Bud were always active church members in the towns where they lived. Ruth was involved in several women’s groups. She enjoyed her faith. Most recently, she was a member of the Rangeley (Maine) Congregational Church.
She is predeceased by five brothers and sisters, as well as her daughter-in-law, Maureen (Midge) Bergmann.
She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Bergmann and Beth Bogar, and their children, Kyle Austin (Belen), Courtney Austin, Joe Bogar and Carley Bogar. Also John Symonds and Steve Striebel, who were always willing to lend a hand, visit or call, share a meal or snack or play a game of cards.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Bergmann, and his children, Ken (Meghann) Bergmann, Nicholas (Lisa) Bergmann and Lindsay Bergmann. Also her great granddaughter, Abigail. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Previs, and her sister, Dorothy Beno, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Rangeley Congregational Church, 2 High St., Rangeley ME 04970.
