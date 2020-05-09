Russell W. Wilber
Russell W. Wilber, 92, a longtime resident of Surry and formerly of Keene, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2020. He passed unexpectedly and peacefully while sleeping at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Russell was born the son of the late Evelyn (Buckley) and Leslie Wilber on April 9, 1927, in Keene. He was educated locally in Keene.
The war was on and like many of his friends he left school and he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While serving on the U.S.S. Princeton, CVL-23, as a store keeper he was sent to the Pacific theatre. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Petty Officer Third Class on Aug. 18, 1946.
In January of 1985 he exchanged vows with Patricia “Pat” A. Britton in Keene. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Pat passed on Nov. 17, 2019, after 34 years of marriage.
He worked for Thomas Transportation as a bus driver for seven years before retiring in 1986. Prior, he had worked at NGM Insurance in Keene as a supply manager for 27 years.
Russell was Baptist in faith and attended Beth-El Church in Surry. He enjoyed working on tractors and Jeeps. He loved to tinker on them and do repairs. Time was spent going to flea markets and driving his Model A. His dream car was a 1932 Plymouth PB.
Mr. Wilber is survived by his sons: Gaynor R. Wilber of Surry; Peter D. Wilber of Walpole; and Warren W. Wilber of Brattleboro; and six grandchildren: Mandy Myers, Benjamin Wilber, Kelly Atwell, Christopher Wilber, Reed Wilber and Jacob Wilber. In addition, he leaves 12 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Russell is predeceased by his brother, Basil Wilber.
In keeping with Russell’s wishes, there are no calling hours. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held privately with military honors at a later time. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
