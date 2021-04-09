Russell James May passed away peacefully in Marlborough, Mass., on April 2, 2021.
Born on Oct. 6, 1927, in Sterling, Ill., to Ruby Louise (Shrock) and Russell William May, Jim grew up in Sterling, Ill., and graduated from Sterling High School in 1945. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Italy, where he used his leave to sightsee in Europe, including a trip to Paris and skiing in the Alps — a new experience for a boy from the Midwest. Jim then enrolled in the University of Illinois, where he majored in chemistry, graduating in 1951. He started his career as a chemist for Goodrich Tire Company in Akron, Ohio, and held several jobs in adhesives chemistry before retiring in Keene in 1993.
Jim married Sara Louise Davis in New Wilmington, Pa., on Dec. 24, 1955, and they had four children. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Keene for many years. In 2007, he and Sara moved to Marlborough, Mass., to be close to their grandchildren.
One of Jim’s greatest passions was aviation. As a boy, he had 25 model airplanes hanging from wires in his bedroom. He and his lifelong friend, Bill Havener, spent many happy hours at the Sterling airport watching the planes land. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed books, videos, and photography about the miracle of flight.
Jim was predeceased by his wife in 2019. He is survived by daughter, Betsy Hudson (Tom) of Columbia, Md.; his daughter, Barbara Lauer (Chris), of Summerville, S.C.; his daughter, Kitty May, of Marlborough, Mass.; and his son, Mark May (Tammy), of Upton, Mass.; his grandchildren: Sally Dill (Josh); Annie Hudson (Carl Crafts); Brett May; Logan May; Griffin May; Rachel May; and Ryan May; and two great-grandchildren.
Jim’s family held a private circle of remembrance. No memorial service is planned at this time.
