Russell C. Brown

Russell Carleton “Russ” Brown passed away peacefully, at home on Sept. 30, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Russ’ life reflected his love of the outdoors, fish and game, sports, travel and his family.
Born in 1937 to Clinton and Ruth (Davis) Brown, Russ grew up in Keene. After graduating high school in 1955, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Rhode Island. Later, he worked for Public, Manchester and New England power companies.
Russ married the love of his life, Gloria (Boucher) Brown, in 1957 and together they raised four sons and one daughter.
After retiring at the age of 57, Russ and Gloria purchased a hunting camp in St. George, New Brunswick, Canada. The camp became their half-time home during his retirement years, providing a gorgeous landscape for fishing, hunting and animal watching.
Russ is survived by his wife, Gloria; his four sons, Keith Brown and Eric (Shelly) Brown, of South Hadley, Mass., Scott (Sharon) Brown of Elgin, S.C., and Glenn Brown of North Fort Meyers, Fla.; his daughter, Lynne (Keith) Coleman of Morton, Wash.; his baby brother, Ralph “Buzz” Brown (Patricia), of Northwood; his brother-in-law, Frank Buffum, of Keene; eight grandchildren: Ryan, Kimberly, Miranda, Chantel, Christina, Todd, Hayden and Nolan; and eight great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as “Papa Great.”
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Ruth Brown; two sisters, Judy (Brown) Buffum and Joanne (Brown) Morse; and his brother-in-law, Bernie Morse.
Russ was an ornery man, full of riddles and songs, who put a smile on the face of all he met. He will be deeply missed.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beers and Story Funeral Home, 646 Newton St., South Hadley, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Life Care at 575 Beech St., Holyoke MA 01040. Please visit www.beersandstory.com to extend online condolences.
