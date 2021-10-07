Family and friends are welcome to a graveside service for Russell C. Brown, who passed away on Sept. 30, 2021. The service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Surry Village Cemetery, Surry.
