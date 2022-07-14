Russell Armstrong

Russell A. Armstrong, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 12, 2022, after a long battle with a difficult disease.
Russ was born in Keene on Jan. 6, 1946, the son of Albert and Edith (Berry) Armstrong. He graduated from Monadnock High School in Swanzey in 1964. Upon graduating, Russ attended UNH. While at UNH, he was a member of the U.S. Air Force ROTC. Russ attained his private pilot’s license during his time in ROTC.
The summer after his freshman year, Russ met his future wife, Stephanie Kereazis, on a blind date! They were married on June 17, 1967.
After graduating with a master’s degree in inorganic chemistry, Russ went into the U.S. Air Force and served nearly 10 years, being stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida, Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he earned his doctorate, and then at Kirkland AFB, Albuquerque, N.M., where Russ and Stephanie welcomed their two children. His last Air Force assignment was Boling AFB, Washington, D.C., with the Office of Scientific Research. Russ and Stephanie returned to Nashua to raise their family closer to family.
Russ enjoyed studying lightning phenomena, including discovering “sprites” while working for Mission Research Corp. After retiring in 2006, Russ began his retirement in the volunteer sector serving on boards of director on Service Link and Gov. Council on Aging and Veterans Affairs. He was also chairman of the Board of Monadnock at Home after moving to Peterborough.
Russ was always busy and willing to help anyone in need. He gave all of himself to his family, friends and community.
Russ and Stephanie spent 26 years enjoying their boat (The Equalizer) on Lake Winnipesaukee. Russ also loved skiing and snowmobiling with family. The joy of Russ’ life was his family, especially spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Ella Grace Armstrong and Isaac James Armstrong.
Russ is survived by his wife of 55 years, Stephanie; his daughter, Gretchen Armstrong of Peterborough; his son, Martin Armstrong, and his wife, Christine, of Milford; his grandchildren, Ella and Isaac Armstrong, both of Milford; his sister, Carol DeRocher, and her husband, Bob, of Swanzey; and his sister, Patricia, and her husband, Harold, of Vancouver, Wash. Russ also leaves nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church St., Peterborough. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Peter Cemetery, High Street, Peterborough. Following the burial, all are warmly invited back to Divine Mercy Parish for a reception.
Russ was involved in so many charities. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Russell’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.