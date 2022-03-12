Russell A. Starkey, 68, of Keene, passed away peacefully in his home on March 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Russell was born in Keene, the son of Russell O. and Audrey T. Starkey. He graduated from Keene High School in 1972 and went on to Wentworth Institute of Technology. He returned to Keene to work for his father’s business as a mason. When his father retired, he took over the family business with his brother and later went on to run his own masonry business. He truly enjoyed the artistry of masonry and couldn’t drive past a job he had done without pointing it out. He was especially proud of the beehive ovens he built and the fireplace at Stonewall Farm.
He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors which he attributed to his time as an Eagle Scout. He loved going to the White Mountains, Wells Beach to camp and go lobstering, and being on Parker Pond in Casco, Maine, to boat, where he tirelessly pulled water skiers around the lake. He was also an avid snow skier and worked for several years on the ski patrol and taught his daughters to ski and later taught his grandsons to ski. Russ made friends everywhere he went and impacted the lives of so many people and was one of those people who was always there to help his friends and family.
Russell is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Susan Starkey; their two daughters: Sarah Haberkorn and her husband, Matthew, of Rochester; and Lisa Chamberlain and her husband, Kevin, of Keene; his seven grandchildren: Kayla Haberkorn, Clifton Wixon, Max Wixon, Lily Haberkorn, Spencer Haberkorn, Virginia Tims and Taylor Chamberlain; his mother, Audrey Starkey; his brother, James Starkey; and his two sisters, Kim Skurulsky and Linda Spronatti, and their families. He also leaves behind his beloved dog and companion, Mia. He was predeceased by his father, Russell O. Starkey
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Russell A. Starkey to Feeding Tiny Tummies, P.O. Box 358, Marlow NH 03456, or online at www.feedingtinytummies.com.
