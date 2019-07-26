Russell A. Richmond
Russell A. “Hoss” Richmond, 60, a longtime resident of West Chesterfield died on Tuesday, July 24, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Russell was born the son of Arlene (Buckley) and the late Stanley Richmond on Oct. 15, 1958, in Keene. He was educated locally where he attended schools in Chesterfield.
He met Margaret H. Jenna as a child and in 2012 they started dating. She became the love of his life and soon after that they moved in together where they shared a home for the past seven years.
Hoss enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He would participate in Poker Runs for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth and Toys for Tots. He also enjoyed being with family, especially his daughter and grandchildren. When time permitted, he liked to go fishing, tell stories and just being social with family and friends.
Mr. Richmond is survived by his daughter, Melissa A. Richmond and her significant other, Ray Files Jr., of South Paris, Maine; his two grandchildren, Landon and Riley Files of South Paris, Maine; his mother, Arlene Richmond of Spofford; his siblings, Hyla Smith of Keene and Barbara Doyle and her husband, Peter, of Spofford; his significant other, Margaret H. Jenna of West Chesterfield. In addition he leaves, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Hoss is also pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Alexa Richmond.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the funeral chapel. A gathering to celebrate the life of Russell will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at 122 Holman Hill Road, Spofford.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made to: Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD), One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03748.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.