Russell A. Maine
Russell “Russ” Allen Maine, 90, of Clermont, Fla., and formerly a long-time resident of Spofford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Clermont Health Center.
Russ was born in Sharon, Pa., on Aug. 15, 1928, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Maine.
Russ served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war as a radio operator and was honorably discharged at the rank of PFC / E-2.
Russ retired from the Carl Thomas Drilling and Blasting Company in Spofford. Russ and Joanne then moved to Florida, where they settled in Clermont.
He was a life-time member of many organizations, including the Masonic Lodge, serving as a Shriner for the Scottish Rite in Brattleboro, and the American Legion in Chesterfield. He was also, in his later years, an active member of the VFW in Brattleboro.
Russ is survived by his sons, John Maine and his wife, Cathy, of LaPlata, Md., Timothy Fosburgh of Brattleboro, and Bruce Fosburgh and Renee of Clermont, Fla.; a daughter, Kathie Weigirt, and her husband, Richard, of Coventry, R.I.; and sisters, June Beijhley of Sharon, Pa., and Patricia Morra of Tampa, Fla. In addition, he is survived by his 11 grandchildren and his many great-grandchildren, whom he adored.
Russ was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne Maine; daughters, Janet Densmore and Tammy Fosburgh; a son, James “Jim” Fosburgh; a sister, Virginia Getsie; and brothers, Gerald and Buddy Maine.
Russ will be sorely missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
In keeping with Russell’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the family lot with military honors at Spofford Village Cemetery, High Street, Spofford, N.H. 03462.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to go in memory of Russell A. Maine to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525 Ranson, W.V. 25438.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, N.H. 03431. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.