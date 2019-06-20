Rupert W. Thompson
Rupert W. Thompson Sr., 86, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., died Thursday May 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Keene Aug. 2, 1932, son of Rupert Charles and Mildred (Lee) Thompson. He had been employed as a machinist for Kingsbury’s machine tool then as a truck driver for I.G.A. — Super Valu for many years until his retirement in 1994.
Rupert was a veteran of the Korean War, as a veteran he was stationed in Keflavik, Iceland. After moving to Marlow in 1971, he spent time on the Marlow Fire Department working his way to deputy chief.
Rupert was preceded by his wife of 45 years, Mary E. (Blanchard) Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Norma (Rawson) Thompson; three sons, Rupert W. Thompson Jr. and his partner, Sandy, John W. Thompson and his wife, Pat, of Marlow, Kenneth A. Thompson and his wife, Linda, of Alstead; two daughters, Debra A. Marcotte and her husband, Joe, of Marlow, Donna L. Christian and her husband, Mike, of Goshen; two stepdaughters, Rena Provencher and her husband, Don, of North Walpole, Virginia Harris and her husband, Steve, of Hinsdale; and one stepson, Frank Smith of Mass; two sisters, Lorraine Beauregard of Colrain, Mass., Rena Peters of Orange, Mass.; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be a graveside service on Sunday, June 30, at 1 p.m. at the Marlow Cemetery. Pastor Todd Layton of the Marlow United Methodist Church will conduct the service. There will be a celebration of life immediately following at the Odd Fellows Hall in Marlow.
