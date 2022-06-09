Rufus Smith Frost III, 82, formerly of Worcester, Mass., and currently of Marlborough and Keene, died on the morning of June 7, 2022.
He leaves his wife of 58 years, Mary (Brereton); his two children, Rufus IV (Susan) of Park City, Utah, and Nancy F. Bland (Todd) of Milton, Mass.; and six grandchildren, Rufus V, Natalie and Lauren Frost of Park City, Utah, and Nicholas, Maggie and Emily Bland of Milton, Mass. He also leaves his oldest sister, Helen (Henny) F. Hale, of Marlborough. His older sister, Carol F. Paine, of Medfield, Mass., predeceased him.
Mr. Frost, son of Rufus II and Helen (Houston) Frost, was born in Worcester, Mass., in 1940 and lived and worked there until his retirement in 2001, at which time he and his wife moved to Marlborough. He attended Bancroft School in Worcester, Mass., and is a graduate of Middlesex School in Concord, Mass. He served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve during the early years of the Vietnam War and went on to graduate from Nichols College.
His memberships included Bohemians and Yellow Label in Worcester, Mass., and Mayflower Society, S.A.R. and MOLLUS on a national level. He was proud to continue his family’s commitment to the Frost Free Library in Marlborough and pleased to serve on its board for many years.
Among his greatest pleasures were his grandchildren. He loved talking and kidding with them, following their interests and attending their graduations. His time with his family was a highlight of his life. Affectionately known as Papa by his family and Rufe by his friends, he was loved and admired by many. He and his sense of humor will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Friends of Frost Free Library, P.O. Box 457, Marlborough NH 03455.
A memorial service is planned for August. Details will be shared through Fletcher Funeral Home (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com) at a later date.
