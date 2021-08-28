Rufus Grason

Rufus “Lee” Grason, age 68, of Rindge, decided it was time to move on to his next adventure, following a heroic and courageous fight with cancer.
The son of Rufus L. and Edna B. Grason, Lee grew up in Lincoln, Mass., and graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.
Most of Lee’s career was spent in the medical instrumentation industry, with a major focus on audiology. He chaired, volunteered and served on many standards committees for ANSI, ASA and the IEC, developing and reviewing many standards over his tenure. Lee had a passionate belief in bettering the industry for everyone. He won many awards, and was recognized for his service during his career, but never liked to speak of his own accomplishments — a self-described maverick of the industry who marched to the beat of his own drum.
Lee enjoyed travel, riding motorcycles, sailing, and tinkering and “improving” his equipment. He became fast friends with many people he met in his travels and had the uncanny ability to strike up deep conversations with folks he just met. (Why is it taking him an hour inside the gas station?) Lee always looked at the good in everyone and did everything he could to help his family and friends.
Lee is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Sharon P. Grason; his son, Jordan L. Grason, and his wife, Katharine, and grandson, Bearrick, of Jaffrey; his sister, Doris G. Shaw, and her husband, David, of Peterborough; his sister, Kathryn G. Ramon, of Lincoln, Mass.; many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Services will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Rufus “Lee” Grason’s name to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in support of the NICU and PICU, a cause in which he believed. Contributions can be made online at chadkids.org/donate; or mail checks, payable to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, Hinman 7070, Lebanon NH 03756-0001; or to your favorite charity.
The arrangements are in the care of the Compassionate Cremation Services of NH, 32 Maple St., Wilton. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.compnewhampshire.com.
