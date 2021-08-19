Roy Piper, 93, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021. A full obituary will be announced shortly by Fletcher Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Foul play not suspected after body found in Westmoreland
- 2021 Babe Ruth 14U World Series Schedule
- In good company: Female firefighters comprise one third of Swanzey's force
- Authorities identify woman found dead in Westmoreland brook
- The Keene Axe House aiming for September opening
- New matrix to inform any masking decisions in Jaffrey-Rindge schools
- Police: Keene man fired gun next to another man's face, causing burns
- Monadnock approves school mask matrix more stringent than state's
- Cheshire Medical again tightens visitors policy due to COVID-19
- Police name woman injured in Old Walpole Road crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.