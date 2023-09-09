Roy P. Carroll, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Roy was born April 28, 1927, the son of the late William Carroll and the late Evelyn Carroll. Roy attended Keene High School and prior to graduating he joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, so his Dad picked up his diploma.
Roy returned to Keene after an honorable discharge and worked on the construction of the Surry Mountain Dam.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Jane Buffum. He married Olive (Murray) Parker on Feb. 20, 1970. Roy loved his children: David Carroll of Stoddard; Linda Thomas of California; Donald (Debra) Parker of Florida; Shirley (Wayne) Crowell of Keene; and Nancy (Alex) Matson of Roxbury.
He worked 36 years at National Grange Mutual and following his retirement he worked at Minuteman Press.
Roy loved skiing, which he enjoyed until he was 88, golfing, and he was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. He enjoyed watching and attending numerous golf tournaments.
He was an honorable member of the 10th Mountain Division and enjoyed his ski trips to Colorado. He loved his trips to Saratoga Springs and always bet on No. 4. He and Olive loved their trips to the Montreal Jazz Festival, Myrtle Beach, Colorado and California. He loved his family vacations in Maine. Family was very important to him. He was a past member of the American Legion Post No. 4 and a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 799.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Olive, and his best friend, Molly, his cat. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Susan E. Lawrence; his granddaughter, Jennifer L. (Parker) Cain; his niece, Abbie Matthews; and his nephew, John Paradise.
Our huge thanks to Yael of VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Home Healthcare for their amazing care.
A special thank you to the Keene Fire Department for their caring and professional response.
Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with the arrangements.