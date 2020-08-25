Roy Kendel, 76, passed away peacefully in his care facility after a long battle with dementia and several strokes on July 28, 2020.
He was born in Island Park, N.Y., on Long Island, on July 5, 1944, to concert pianist/R.N. Alma Pederson, and engineer, publisher, editor and pastor radio host, Kenneth DeLeon. He was brought up and schooled in Island Park and Oceanside(s) and further educated in Atlanta, graduating with a degree in ministerial studies. He pastored a church in Taholah, Wash., and he worked on the Post Farm in Blooming Prairie, Minn. He traveled the country photographing his travels on the rails. He settled in Greenfield, Mass., upon marrying Bernardston, Mass.’s Jean Tyler. He ran a periodical, The North American Quest, and authored hundreds of articles on things that were close to his heart, his country, those things being wronged.
Roy was well known for his quirky ways, strong opinions and contagious smile. From Greenfield, he moved to Fitzwilliam, on to Jaffrey and lived his last years in Keene.
He leaves behind his baby sister, songstress, Lana, of Mason, Mass., and Long Island, and his older sister, Joy Carol (Peter), of New Jersey; along with his brother, Robert, of Florida.
He is predeceased by his older brothers: Douglas, Kenneth Jr. and George; and his girlfriend, Dianna Michaelson, of Fitzwilliam, who passed away in 2015. Roy also leaves his best friend, Mark Pride, of Keene, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Fare Thee Well, My Brother, My Friend. You are already missed.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at South Village Cemetery on Glebe Road in Westmoreland.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the paving project for the Springfield Rescue Mission of Springfield, Mass., 10 Mill St., Springfield MA 01102.
To view Roy’s online tribute, send a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net
