Roxanne Smith
Roxanne Smith, of Lincoln, Vt., passed away July 25, 2020, at her home while being lovingly embraced by her family and dearest friends.
Roxanne fought a long, courageous battle against cancer and, because of her strength, was able to extend the time she had with her children, August and Gilmore, and provide them with many beautiful memories with their mother. She passed one month past her 40th birthday.
Roxanne was born on June 16, 1980, to Christopher and Beth (Holden) Smith of Harrisville. She is survived by her sons: August Lang, age 12; and Gilmore Lang, age 9; her mother, Beth Smith, and stepfather, Jeff Enright, of Harrisville; and her sister, Madelynn (Smith) Cassin, of Westmoreland. She will be dearly missed by all of the extended family, including her niece and nephews, brother-in-law, aunts and uncles, her cousins and their children. She is predeceased by her father, Christopher.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for all, but especially for Roxanne, as she was separated from her family and friends whom she so dearly loved at a time when more was required of parents. At the onset of the required isolation, her mother, Beth, moved right in. Roxanne and all who love her wish to express endless thanks and love to Beth for this selfless gift of her time.
Being raised in a small, New England town gave her an appreciation for both the importance of the natural world in our lives and the value of belonging to a loving and supportive community. Both of these pillars would define how Roxanne lived her life and raised her children. Roxanne loved the land and had an incredible ability to farm and raise animals, making everything she touched thrive. She was always employed in local, sustainable agriculture, be it working with horses, running her own small farm, and most recently at Lincoln Peak Vineyard. The vineyard was a second home, and her coworkers were so dear to her. Roxanne loved living in Lincoln, Vt. She loved the change of seasons and natural beauty and, even more, she loved the people. The town of Lincoln embraced Roxanne and held her high, keeping her propped up throughout the ups and downs of the past few years since her diagnosis. Roxanne also loved the Camp Takodah community and spent many summers there as a camper, and even more in the role of counselor. The friendships she made there have lasted a lifetime, and Rox shared that connection with her kids, who look forward to camp every summer. She was always excited for the start of baseball season; she played as a child and passed this love of the game on to her boys. They were fans of the Boston Red Sox and were thrilled visiting the city to catch games at Fenway Park or listening on the radio.
Words fall short in describing a life lived so vibrantly. Roxanne was so much to so many. She was the person you called when you were moving your house or livestock. She was the one who helped stake your tomatoes, gave advice planning a flower garden or identifying a pest. Roxanne was equally likely to show up in coveralls and mud boots or, as she called it, “a fancy lady,” looking like a million bucks with her long, straight blonde hair flowing. She was the definition of brave, long before cancer made it necessary to be. Perhaps the most difficult thing to express was her unparalleled sense of humor. Roxanne was brilliant and understood levels of humor that most of us don’t. She was tuned into the world around her and thought deeply, so much so that friends say she could have written a New York Times opinion column. Even during the worst days of living with cancer, Roxanne fought to keep going, volunteering to make delicious food for community fundraisers. You can bet she had an opinion about politics and how people should care for one another. She really saw people for the best of who they were, and appreciated them, warts and all. Roxanne shined so brightly that even in her absence, we can still hear her laughter.
A small, private remembrance will be held in the fall in Lincoln, Vt., at which time a stone bench at the Lincoln Sports Field will be dedicated. A larger celebration of her life will be held on a future date when it is safe to gather in large groups. This date will be announced on Facebook. Donations to a trust for her children can be sent to Beth Smith, P.O. Box 1, Harrisville NH 03450.
