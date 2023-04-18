Rowena J. West, 90, of Covenant Living of Keene, died peacefully on April 13, 2023, after a period of failing health.
She was born in Keene on June 23, 1932, to Paul L. West and Florence (Clark) West of Marlborough.
She graduated from Marlborough High School with the class of 1950, and Keene Teachers College, now known as Keene State College, in 1954. Rowena’s focus was a career in teaching, which she began at the Jaffrey Grade School, where she taught for three years.
Later, she relocated to Connecticut and taught at Broad Brook Elementary School. In 1962, to further her career, she obtained her master’s degree from the University of Hartford and continued to teach at the Enfield Street Elementary School until her retirement.
Ms. West spent every school vacation traveling to many interesting countries as well as the USA, including Alaska and Hawaii. She took numerous cruises on the Holland America Zaandam Cruise Line. Rowena enjoyed snorkeling, even at her advanced age.
She was filled with tales of exciting adventures and a detailed memory of them all. With great pleasure she shared them with family and friends.
Many of her cherished memories were living on the family homestead, a country setting that still maintains the distinction of being one of the most coveted in Marlborough.
Rowena was a lover of animals and enjoyed many pets throughout her lifetime. She had a heart for underprivileged children and sponsored a foreign child for many years and many other benevolent causes.
Rowena was an active member of the Marlborough Federated Church, Daughters of the American Revolution Ashuelot Chapter, Marlborough Garden Club and other organizations throughout the years.
She will be missed by family and friends. Her survivors include her two nephews: Kevin West of Rochester, N.Y.; and Kenneth West, his wife Heidi, and their three children, Madeline, Russell and Reagan, of Eliot, Maine; and her cousin, Elizabeth West Gunnerson, of Keene.
She was predeceased by her only sibling, Russell West, who passed in 1980.
At Rowena’s request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service and burial will be held at a later date, in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Marlborough.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences to the family or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.