Ross A. Gauthier

Ross Anthony Gauthier died on May 9, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Born on Nov. 30, 1950, in Peterborough, son of the late Raymond and Margiorina (Ascani) Gauthier, he graduated from Conant High School before attending Plymouth State College, and was a lifelong resident of Jaffrey.
Ross was a contractor and for many years and ran his own business, Action Carpentry, with his partner, Bob Motuzas. He took great pride in his work and leaves his mark behind on countless homes and businesses in Jaffrey and the local area.
Ross was an avid sports fan throughout his life. He played soccer, basketball and baseball in high school and continued as an adult coaching and playing softball and basketball with his brother and friends, of special note Margie’s basketball team. He coached his son’s youth baseball and soccer teams and enjoyed watching their high school games, especially basketball, never missing a game. He was a lifelong fan of the Red Sox, Celtics and his beloved N.Y. Giants, and he loved to “talk sports.”
Ross enjoyed golf, being outdoors, working on his home, and most of all spending time with his family. He always looked forward to vacations in Maine.
Ross was a veteran and member of the American Legion Post 11 and the VFW Post 5613. He was a past member of the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club.
Ross will be greatly missed and remembered by his wife, Sherry; his sons, Anthony and Matthew Gauthier; his brother, Kirk (Donna) Gauthier; his in-laws, Gerald and Beth Beauchamp; his brothers-in-law, Michael and Gerald (Leslie) Beauchamp; his granddaughters, Brook (Grant), Chloe and Dharma Gauthier; his Aunt Betty Ascani; his nieces and nephews: Sarah (Ted) Walker, Martha Gauthier, Sawyer, Gerald and Lorelei Beauchamp, Duncan Drew, and Lexi and Jacob Youngs; many cousins and extended family members; and the family dog, Lucy.
Family and friends are warmly invited to calling hours on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow calling hours at the John Humiston American Legion Hall, 20 Webster Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Humiston American Legion Post #11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey NH 03452, or to a local charity of one’s choice.
