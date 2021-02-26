Rosemary R. Kasper, of Gates Road, Marlborough, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on Jan. 3, 1936, to David L. Rohan and Anne G. (Carrigan) Rohan. Rosemary graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1953 and received a bachelor’s degree from Fitchburg State College in 1957. She later received a graduate degree in graphic design.
A talented oils landscape and still-life painter, she studied under Sidney Willis at the New Hampshire League of Arts at Sharon for more than 10 years. She later taught painting for several years while living in Massachusetts. Her work is in several private collections.
Rosemary began her teaching career as an elementary teacher in Norwalk, Conn., and after her marriage moved to Massachusetts and taught in schools at Ashburnham, Colrain and Sterling.
Rosemary enjoyed traveling, spending a dozen winters in Hawaii, more than 20 winters in Florida, as well as spring and fall in New Mexico, and had visited more than 35 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, Central and South America, as well as Canada.
In the years prior to her retirement, she was self-employed as a consultant to professional practices in the healthcare field throughout the Northeast.
A prolific reader, Rosemary especially enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the entire staff at the Keene Public Library.
Rosemary is survived by her husband of 61 years, James E. Kasper, of Marlborough; a son, David S. Kasper, and his wife, Mary L. Davenport, of Greenfield, Mass., a daughter, Sarah K. Morris, and her husband, Dr. Gary Morris, of Elmore, Vt., two sisters-in-law: Patricia A. Carrier of Brewster, Mass.; and Beatrice H. Roy of Boston; five granddaughters: Helene, Lydia, Grace and Valerie Kasper of Greenfield, Mass.; and Lindsay Morris of Burlington, Vt.; two nephews: Craig Carrier of Arlington, Mass.; and Chad Jackson of Boston; as well as three cousins: Frances Abetz of Tolland, Conn.; Joseph Lynch of Glastonbury, Conn.; and Jane Zajicek of Pompano Beach, Fla.
Private family services will be at a later date at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscowen. The New Hampshire Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.
In accordance with her wishes, donations in Rosemary’s memory may be made to the Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene NH 03431.
