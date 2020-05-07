Rose Mary DiPietro
Rose Mary DiPietro, 93, of Peabody, Mass., passed away Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, at the Pilgrim Rehab and Nursing Home following a period of declining health and a brief battle with COVID-19. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. DiPietro, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
Rose was born in Lynn, Mass., on June 12, 1926, daughter of the late Saverio Lavorante and Annie (Pepe) Lavorante. She was raised and educated in Lynn, Mass., and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School.
From the time of their marriage, Rose traveled throughout the country with her husband, who spent most of his career as a U.S. Army officer. They lived and raised their four children in various locations as they moved around the country. The main focus of Rose’s life was her family, spending the majority of her life as a homemaker and tending to her children and the household. She was also a faithful parishioner of St. Adelaide’s Church in Peabody, Mass. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, and crocheting, but most importantly being surrounded by her loving family. Whether it was sitting by the pool, taking family trips or cooking a Sunday dinner, nothing was more comforting than being in the presence of her family. She was a loving caretaker to her many grandchildren throughout the years.
She is survived by her children: Rosemary Stankiewicz and her husband, Kevin, of Peabody, Mass.; and Mark DiPietro and his wife, Melinda, of Keene; her grandchildren: Rebecca Cammarata and her husband, Justin; Brad Stankiewicz and his husband, Nicholas Manring; Jason Stankiewicz; Joanie DiPietro and her fiance, Danny Gibson; Anthony F. DiPietro; Samantha DiPietro; and Zachary DiPietro; and her great-grandchildren: Cooper Cammarata, Adrian Gibson and Lyla Gibson. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her children, Donna M. DiPietro and Anthony J. DiPietro, Jr.
Rose’s family would like to thank the staff of the Pilgrim Rehab and Nursing Home, and Care Dimensions, for their exceptional and compassionate care.
Due to current CDC guidelines, a private burial will be held for immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Pilgrim Rehab and Nursing Home, 96 Forest St., Peabody MA 01960; and Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For an online obituary, please visit ccbfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.