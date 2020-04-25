Rose M. Tacy
Rose M. (Strotman) Tacy, 88, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Winchester, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Hillside Prospect Woodward Home in Keene. She passed with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Rose was born the daughter of the late Susie (Prekopi) and Russell Strotman on Oct. 26, 1931, in Bradford, Pa. She was educated in Pennsylvania and graduated from Bradford High School with the class of 1949.
On Feb. 24, 1962, she exchanged vows with Luther J. Tacy in Irving, Mass. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Luther passed on Sept. 4, 1991, after 29 years of marriage.
Rose worked for Markem Corp. in Keene in the human resources department for 27 years before her retirement in 1994.
She was an active member of the United Church in Winchester for many years. Time was spent sewing and knitting. She also liked to do craft projects.
Mrs. Tacy is survived by her children: Gordon L. Tacy and his wife, Jean, of West Swanzey; and Cindy M. Tedford and her husband, Sherman, of Winchester. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Dorothy Howes, of Greenfield, Mass.; her three grandchildren: Spencer Tacy, Shawn Nesbitt and Denelle Smith; and her five great-grandchildren: Evan, Alex, William, Lauren and Maeve. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rose was predeceased by her brother, Norman Strotman.
In keeping with Rose’s wishes, all services will be private. The family has requested donations be made in memory of Rose M. Tacy to: Activities Dept. c/o Hillside Prospect Woodward Home, 100 Wyman Road, Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.