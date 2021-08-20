Rose M. Quimby

Rose M. (Carpenter) Quimby, 38, of Winchester and formerly of Keene, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. She passed peacefully while sleeping in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near.
Rose was born the daughter of June M. (Foster) and Richard C. Carpenter on April 16, 1983, in Keene. She was educated in Maine and graduated from Skowhegan High School with the class of 2002.
On July 30, 2012, she exchanged vows with Dennis L. Quimby. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. The Quimby’s have been married for nine years.
Rose was employed by HCP Next Generation Packaging in Hinsdale as a shift leader and trainer for the past six years. Prior, she was employed by Genesis Home Health Care as a licensed practical nurse for a year.
She enjoyed being with her family and friends. Time was spent going to family events and get-togethers. She liked to watch movies and social networking on Facebook. Her joy was her children and the little ones in the family.
Mrs. Quimby is survived by her husband, Dennis L. Quimby, of Winchester; her mother, June M. (Foster) Meader, of Greenville; three children: Isaac Thibodeau of Rochester, Garrett Thibodeau of Rochester and Zavier Quimby of Winchester; and her siblings: Eddie Meader, Janet Meader, Ellie Fitzgerald and Mandy Marschat. Rose is predeceased by her father, Richard C. Carpenter; and a brother, Robert “Bobby” Meader.
A calling hour will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, with a celebration of life service to follow at 2 p.m., all in the funeral chapel. Flowers will gladly be accepted.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
