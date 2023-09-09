Rosanne Nelson Russell

Rosanne Nelson “Nene” Russell, 66, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2023, surrounded by loving family members.
Rosanne was born June 22, 1957, in Keene, daughter of the late Rosalita M. Besso Nelson and Charles R. Nelson Sr.
In her youth, Rosanne attended Keene High School, and after graduating she spent the next 20 years traveling the country as a military wife and mother.
She is survived by her three children: her only son, Ryan LeClair; her oldest daughter, Shannon Murdough; and her youngest daughter, Michelle LeClair, all of whom live in the surrounding area; her two sisters: Charlene Nelson Bird of Keene, and Annette Nelson Rogers of Melbourne, Fla.; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many of her close friends who are considered family.
She was predeceased by her brother, Allan David Nelson.
Rosanne had a deep affinity for the beach, where she enjoyed walking along the shore and collecting shells. She enjoyed gardening and bouquets of wild flowers. She often found herself outside being enveloped in the sounds of nature and wind chimes. Rosanne was a private person who held her feelings close to her heart, but she had a quiet love for poetry, where she would beautifully capture her thoughts about the world.
While Rosanne’s passing marks the end of her physical life on Earth, we remind ourselves that it is the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey, where she will walk along the beach hand-in-hand with her mother lovingly embraced in the arms of the Lord until we see her again.
