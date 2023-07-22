Rosanne Martha Snow

Rosanne Martha “Sis” (Underwood) Snow, 100, of Swanzey, passed away the evening of July 14, 2023, with her daughter, Katherine, by her side.
Rosanne was born on Sept. 27, 1922, to Karl and Katherine (Clark) Underwood in Windsor, Vt., the home of her mother’s family. As a child, her family returned to Swanzey, where the Underwood family had resided for generations.
She married Carl O. Snow, her high school sweetheart, on July 2, 1941. They had and lost a child, Garrett, in 1942. During World War II, Carl enlisted in the Air Corps and she traveled with him to various locations in the United States as he attended training to become a navigator. Upon the end of World War II, they purchased Underwood family land in North Swanzey and built their home between the two homes of her great aunt and her grandfather, where she resided until her death.
Both community and civic minded, Rosanne was active and engaged in community activities much of her life. From being a Girl Scout troop leader, volunteering at the Swanzey Historical Museum and St. James Thrift Shop and selling poppies for the American Legion Auxiliary, to working at the election polls and the Old Homestead play, she practiced giving back to her community.
Rosanne graduated with the Keene High School class of 1940. After graduation, she took on the responsibility of keeping records for the class and planning and organizing each reunion and class event. Rosanne’s outlook, in her own words — “I plan on getting older but not old” — is how she lived. Sis was a great example for many. She lived her life according to her beliefs making her own decisions every step of the way. She was great fun to be with, smart, witty and caring. She will be missed.
She leaves her daughter, Katherine Snow; her son-in-law, Paul Ledell; her step-grandchildren, Jeb Ledell and Jennifer Quirk, and their children; and a large family of cousins, nieces, nephews, their families and many, many friends.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Carl O. Snow; her son, Garrett; her parents; her brother, Karl Underwood Jr.; and her sister, Jean Callahan.
Rosanne will be buried in a private ceremony at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. Friends and family who loved Sis are invited to her cottage on the pond Saturday, Aug 12, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, P.O. Box 803, Keene NH 03431; or the Swanzey Historical Museum, P.O. Box 416, West Swanzey NH 03469.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, P.O. Box 803, Keene NH 03431; or the Swanzey Historical Museum, P.O. Box 416, West Swanzey NH 03469.