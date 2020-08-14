Rosalind E. Johnson

Rosalind E. (Auger) Johnson, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away June 4, 2020, at Langdon Place of Keene.
She was born Aug. 18, 1928, the daughter of Rose E. (Champagne) and Alfred H. Auger Sr.
Rosalind was a 1946 graduate of Keene High School. She worked at F.W. Woolworth’s from 1943 to 1950 and Keene Savings Bank from 1967 to 1973. She was asked to be the first female head teller at the bank.
She was an excellent seamstress and cook, making everything from curtains to tailored coats. Pies were her specialty. In younger years she labored in the family garden, and canned vegetables, pickles, relishes, jams and jellies. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, ceramics and painting. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends, on road trips, boating with her husband, Cal, and watching Red Sox games on TV with her sisters.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her two children: her daughter, Jerelyn R. “Jerri” Hill, and her husband, Bob, of Crystal Beach, Fla.; and Gary C. Johnson Sr. and his wife, Sharon, of Keene; her grandchildren: Philip Hill and his wife, Kimberly; Jeffrey Hill and his wife, Ellen; Matthew Hill and his wife, Danielle; Kathrine Johnson and her partner, Greg Lounder; Gary C. “CJ” Johnson Jr. and his partner, Nikki Peichert; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Janet Lamoureux of Keene; and Aurelie Russell of Westmoreland; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Rosalind was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Calvin T. Johnson Jr.; her parents; three brothers: Alfred Auger Jr., Gerald Auger and Robert Auger Sr.; and two sisters: Delores Luksevish and Priscilla LaPlante.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. All are welcome to attend. Those is attendance are required to wear face masks due to the fact physical distancing may not be possible.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Johnson’s memory to: The Salvation Army, 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene NH 03431: or to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town NE 68010.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
