Rosalie A. (Dinerman) “Rose” Hadden, 86, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Peterborough and Canaan, died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Rosalie was born the daughter of the late Evelyn (Larsen) and Israel Dinerman on March 14, 1935, in Chicago. She was raised in Canaan and graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1953. Rose went on in her studies and attended the Dartmouth-Hitchcock School of Nursing for two years. On April 5, 1958, she exchanged vows with Robert J. “Bob” Hadden at the Congregational Church of Bennington. They were married with family and friends in attendance and had been married for almost 63 years.
Rosalie was always the homemaker. She and Bob felt it was important for her to be home with the children making sure they got their homework done and so she could be available to see them off to school and attend family events. She enjoyed many things in life. Time was spent reading, watching TV and going to the beach. Rose was a traveler and enjoyed going to her home in Sarasota, Fla., during the winter months. While in Florida she liked to go to country music festivals, where she loved listening to country music. During the summer she could be found enjoying family time at the family cottage at Granite Lake. She was always up for going out for a meal with family and friends.
Mrs. Hadden is survived by her husband, Robert J. “Bob” Hadden, of Keene; her three sons: Donald C. Hadden of Nashua, John C. Hadden of Goffstown and David A. Hadden of Keene; a sister, Judi Snow, of Ocala, Fla.; and three grandchildren: Seth Hadden of Keene, Benjamin Hadden of Keene and Jennifer Hadden of Keene. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rosalie is predeceased by her daughter, Jenifer Hadden, who passed in 1977.
In keeping with Rosalie’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked the donations be made in memory of Rosalie A. Hadden to First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03441 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
