Rory Aileen Batdorf-Dwyer, 32, of Keene, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021.
Born in Peterborough on Sept. 6, 1989, she was the daughter of Carelle and Michael Dwyer.
She grew up in Keene and graduated from Keene High School. She worked at a variety of jobs, and what she always enjoyed most was being of service and helping people, particularly in their recovery.
She loved laughter and nature, music, celebrations, and gatherings of all kind.
She cherished her time with family and friends and her children were her world.
She is survived by her loving sons: Jason Canavar-Dwyer, Joel LeBrie and Julian Dwyer-Harris; and her brothers: Seamus Batdorf-Dwyer and Shaun Dwyer.
A graveside Bahá’i service will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of her children to Michael and Carelle Dwyer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFunerallHome.com.
