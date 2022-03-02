Ronald Whitney Slayton passed away on Feb. 7, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, after seeing his wife of many decades safely ensconced in the Maplewood memory care unit.
Ron was born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Montpelier, Vt., the oldest of three sons born to Elvira May (Chessman) and Albert Slayton. He married his first wife, Susanne (Whiting), in 1960, and earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1961. Ron served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1961 to 1966, earning high accolades. He then had a career in architecture, followed by a career in social work. During his years as an architect in Boston and in Charlotte, Vt., he and Susanne had three children and built a home in Monkton, Vt. Ron and Susanne divorced in 1982.
Ron then fell in love with Sara Shepherd and they lived in Westmoreland and then Munsonville for many years. In 1996, they took civilian employment with the Department of Defense and lived in Germany for the next 12 years. A love of travel, music and art led them on many adventures, including around the European continent, the British Isles and Ireland, South Africa, Tunisia and New Zealand. Although Ron is no longer with us, he left behind hundreds of watercolors, spray paintings and oil paintings.
Ron is survived by his dear wife, Sara; his brothers: Richard Slayton (and sister-in-law, Louise Slayton) of Westmoreland, and Robert Slayton (and sister-in-law, Janet Neuman) of Portland, Ore., and their families; his three children: Seth of Williston, Vt., Sarah of East Middlebury, Vt., and Lauren of Ripton, Vt., and their partners, Susan, Arran and Justin respectively; and his grandchildren, Asher Stokes and Hayley Slayton. He was recently predeceased by his beloved grandson, Russell Slayton, for whom he was deeply bereaved. He is also survived by his stepsons Christopher, Timothy and Scott Shepherd and their families; and many extended family members and dear friends. Many of Ron’s close family members provided love and support during his final months.
Family and friends will gather in the summer of 2022 in Craftsbury, Vt., where Ron’s ashes will be interred at the Craftsbury Common Cemetery. If you wish to join this memorial gathering, please contact Sarah at scslayton@hotmail.com. Donations in Ron’s honor can be made to the Bixby Free Memorial Library (bixbylibrary.org) in Vergennes, Vt., or Vermont Public Radio (vpr.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.