Ronald W. Lemnah
Ronald W. Lemnah, 72, of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully at the Maplewood Nursing Home following a period of declining health.
He was born April 20, 1947, in Saint Albans, Vt., the son of Warren and Doris (King) Lemnah. He grew up in New Hampshire and attended the Frances Hicks Memorial School in Brattleboro.
Ron cheerfully and with never a complaint faced physical and mental challenges throughout his life. He found strength and enjoyment through relationships that he built with caregivers and friends from Monadnock Developmental Services, especially through their New Hopes, New Horizons program. In earlier years, he was a dedicated and hardworking employee at the Elliot Community Hospital in Keene.
Ron loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved animals and had several pets over the years. He loved country and western music, especially the songs of Johnny Cash. He enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Fontaine and her husband, Dan; and Sandra Edwards; his brothers, Richard Lemnah and his wife, Dee; and Bruce Lemnah and his wife, Deborah; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is also survived by his dear friend and longtime caregiver, Wayne Erunski.
Ron’s family will remember him with a private celebration of life later this spring.
For those who wish to remember Ron through a memorial contribution, donations may be made to Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.