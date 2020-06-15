Ronald W. Koski Jr.
The family and many friends of Ronald W. Koski Jr., 50, of Swanzey, are deeply saddened with his unexpected passing at his home on May 30, 2020.
His parents, Sherilyn A. (Blair) and Ronald W. Koski Sr., welcomed their youngest son into the world on July 11, 1969, in Keene.
Fondly known as “Reggie,” he grew up in Keene and was a 1987 graduate of Keene High School. He was an invaluable player on their hockey team and their 1985 state champion soccer team. He went on to attend Keene State College, where he earned a degree in occupational safety.
Ron worked for several years as a lineman with N.H. Public Service Company. He loved to go fishing, especially when those times included being with his father. He was a dear friend, always lending a hand and being there when cheering up was needed. Everyone considered themselves blessed and so much more the richer for having Ron in their lives. His ability to make people laugh was endless. A Rolling Stone track, some cold beer and Ron showing up — then you had a party!
In addition to his many, many friends, Ron will especially be missed by his two brothers: Darrin Koski and his wife, Julie; and Keith Rudolf; his nieces: Hannah Koski and Jazmine White; his nephews: Ryan Rudolf, Joshua Rudolf and Taro White; and several extended family members. Ron was predeceased by his parents; and an uncle, Terry Koski.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s memory to the Ronald W. Koski Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Savings Bank of Walpole, attn: Laurie Capella, 400 West St., Keene NH 03431. Funds will be donated to the Keene Youth Hockey Club in Ron’s name.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
