Ronald Philip Berg, 74, of Fitzwilliam, died on Thursday July 21, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Ron was born on Feb. 24, 1948, in Rochester, Minn., to parents Palmer and Betty Berg (Allen). Ron spent his young life as the son of a dairy farmer, attending to all the needs of the farm along with his Mom, Dad, brothers and sisters. His parents instilled a great work ethic in him at a very young age. In his high school years he loved wrestling, a force to be reckoned with. This love of wrestling took him to Olympic tryouts, an honor he was so humble about but proudly shared with his family.
After high school Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. During his time in the service he earned many accolades. He was trained as an engineer in construction and explosives, Northern Warfare/Cold Weather/Mountain Warfare Training, Airborne Course and 10th Special Forces Group Green Beret. Ron completed his service at Fort Devens, Mass., with an honorable discharge.
Loving New England, he decided to stay. He started working at New England Telephone and shortly after met Brenda. Ron and Brenda were married in June of 1973 in Fitchburg, Mass., and shortly after moved back to Pine Island, Minn., where he continued his telephone career and took on the responsibilities of farming as well. While working this farm Ron and Brenda raised three boys — Ryan, Joel and Troy.
Ron, Brenda and their three boys moved back to New England in 1982. Ron accepted a new position with New England Telephone. Shortly after moving back to New England Ron and Brenda welcomed a daughter, Kristy, to the family. Ron had worked for New England Telephone/Verizon for 34 years when he retired in 2010. His amazing work ethic is still carried on by all his children to this day.
In 2003 Ron and Brenda moved to Fitzwilliam, where they built a home and farm. Ron, the eternal farmer, developed a love for alpaca and decided to start an alpaca farm of his own. He loved every minute of this decision. He was so proud of his alpaca, blue ribbon or not. Ron loved sharing all he knew with every visitor who stopped by the farm. He was very proud of what the little farm had accomplished.
Ron was also very involved in all his children’s and grandchildren’s sports. Whether it was ice hockey, baseball, figure skating, cross country running, soccer, football, lacrosse, basketball or horseback riding, you would always find him in the stands cheering them on. He loved hearing about all their successes and would be the first to say, “You learn from those losses,” when not so successful.
The one thing that was constant was his love of family and friends. He found great joy in that and always loved having them around.
Ron is survived by his wife, Brenda Berg; his sons, Ryan (Amanda) Berg, Joel (Sarah) Berg and Troy (Laura) Berg; and his daughter, Kristy (Tom) Edstrom; and his 10 wonderful grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Peterman, Marlys Rucker and JoEllen (Brett) Miller; and his brothers, Glenn (Marlene) Berg and Paul (Lisa) Berg.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Betty Berg; and his brother-in-law, Ken Peterman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA), 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Suite 205, Lilburn GA 30047 (www.lbda.org).
The family is planning a Life Celebration at the farm in August. Details to follow.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.